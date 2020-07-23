29 Apartments for rent in Connerton, FL with gyms

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
Connerton Village
21100 PASSIVE PORCH DRIVE
21100 Passive Porch Drive, Connerton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1608 sqft
For Lease. Picture Perfect and Move In Ready. Almost new and energy efficient home built in 2018, 3BR-2BR with 1608 sq.ft. of living area.

1 Unit Available
Connerton Village
8641 SAVORY WALK DRIVE
8641 Savory Walk Drive, Connerton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2271 sqft
STOP!!!! Don't miss this Gorgeous Bedroom, 2 and a half bath Former Model home in desirable Connerton.
36 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
8 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
53 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
14 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
23 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
36 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
135 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
25 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
71 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
10 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
4 Units Available
Willow Lake
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Contact for Availability
Seven Oaks
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.

1 Unit Available
Tuscano at Suncoast
1610 Raena Drive
1610 Raena Drive, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
972 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Resort Style Living, very nice 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 868 SF Condo is located on the 3rd floor in the gated community of Tuscano at Suncoast Crossings.

1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
4533 Scarlet Loop
4533 Scarlet Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2171 sqft
Seven Oaks! - Property Id: 26375 Located within magnificent Seven oaks in the Bellafield sub-division, this majestic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, plus a den (can be use as a 4th Bedroom).

1 Unit Available
Cheval
18605 Avenue Monaco
18605 Avenue Monaco, Cheval, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,495
5435 sqft
This magnificent private golf course estate represents the best in luxury living and gated privacy in its beautiful natural golf course setting.

1 Unit Available
West Meadows
19118 Nature Palm Lane
19118 Nature Palm Lane, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2719 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath for rent Wesley Chapel! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home located in Wesley Chapel! This home is nestled on a cul-de-sac in the gated community of West Meadows! The entry opens to a formal living/dining space

1 Unit Available
10222 MOSHIE LANE
10222 Moshie Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1726 sqft
FURNISHED 55+ RESORT STYLE TAMPA BAY GOLF AND TENNIS CLUB - ARE YOU AN ACTIVE SENIOR AND LIKE TO PLAY GOLF? THIS IS THE PLACE FOR YOU! FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, LEAD GLASS ENTRY DOOR LEADING TO WELL MAINTAINED HOME INCLUDING A GOURMET KITCHEN,

1 Unit Available
West Meadows
20123 HERITAGE POINT DRIVE
20123 Heritage Point Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2104 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family House with 2 car garage in Grand Hampton, a gated resort style community. Tile floor in the spacious kitchen. Hardwood floor throughout the whole house except kitchen and bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
13508 MARBLE SANDS COURT
13508 Marble Sands Ct, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1870 sqft
Newly built home in Lakeside Community Available Aug 1st move in. Lawn service included. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home, open floor plan living room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dyer included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Connerton, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Connerton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

