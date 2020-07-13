25 Apartments under $900 for rent in Clearwater, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$780
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$802
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
860 sqft
The Palms at Countryside Apartments located in Clearwater, Florida is your next place to call home! Offering a variety of studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans, The Palms has everything you need for a life of ease & comfort.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$862
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Villas
24862 US HIGHWAY 19 N
24862 US Route 19, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
640 sqft
Lots of storage in this popular Hillcrest Villas spacious one bedroom / one bath unit with an updated kitchen. This unit is tiled throughout with neutral carpet in the bedroom. Huge screened porch across the back of the unit.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
200 N BETTY LANE
200 North Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
875 sqft
Spacious and affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Clearwater. This 1st floor unit has a lovely view of the Clearwater Country Club Golf Course and a short drive to watch the sunsets on the beach.
Results within 1 mile of Clearwater

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14
2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community - What’s not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo? This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kakusha
806 8TH AVENUE NW
806 8th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
One bedroom one bath first floor apartment. Pet friendly community with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and parks in Largo.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shangri-La
250 ROSERY ROAD NW
250 Rosery Road Northwest, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
830 sqft
Recently updated, one bedroom, one and a half bath. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Half bath is in Florida Room. Recreation, heated pool. Walk to banking, groceries, restaurants, busses, etc. No pets. 55+ community.
Results within 5 miles of Clearwater
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
857 sqft
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
800 MAIN STREET
800 Main St, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
Furnished. Quiet 55+ Community. No Pets. Washer/Dryer in the Unit. New Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Bathroom Vanity. Community Pool and Shuffleboard. Annual Rental Rate $900/month. Summer/Fall Rental Rate $800/month.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Old Northwest
301 Woodrow Ave Apt B
301 Woodrow Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGO VINTAGE 1/1 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IS WAITING FOR YOU!! Duplex studio home offers electric, water, sewer, gas and trash with lawn care. The spacious living room greets you upon entrance with views of a compact kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3595 Gardenia Pl
3595 Gardinia Place, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
At FLORAL GARDENS we look forward to show you why we are the right choice of homes for you. Our community is located in a great residential area, near Belcher Rd and East Bay Dr area, just few blocks away from the bus line and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt Groves
401 1ST AVENUE NE
401 1st Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath available now. Tucked back away from the road! This apartment has a covered porch, all tile, open concept living room / dining room and kitchen. Right around the corner from Largo Central Park. This apartment wont last long!
Results within 10 miles of Clearwater
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$872
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
6 Units Available
Town N County Park
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1000 sqft
Well-equipped 2-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, balcony, air conditioning, walk-in closets and laundry. The green and peaceful complex has a pool, gym, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$888
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
8080 50TH AVENUE N
8080 50th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Convenient rental in the Bay Pines area. Only two miles from Veteran's Memorial Park and boat access ramps to inter-coastal waterways. The main living area is an open concept, and the overall layout of the property is an efficient 900 sq/ft of space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
618 93rd Ave N 5
618 93rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
618 93rd North - Property Id: 314497 CONTACT US FIRST BEFORE FILLING OUT ONLINE APPLICATION TO VERIFY APT IS AVAILABLE. APPLICATION IS NON REFUNDABLE. Details: Quiet 1 BR apartment in small complex ( Apt #5). Close to shopping. Onsite laundry.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8080 112TH STREET
8080 112th Street North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
Seminole Gardens! This is a rare opportunity to live in this beautiful 55+ community.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Dodge City
5637 Cheyenne Dr.
5637 Cheyenne Drive, Holiday, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo For Rent Holiday FL! - Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath end unit condo for rent in Holiday FL.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6450 78TH AVENUE N
6450 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple units available....both 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Some have carpeted bedrooms, others are vinyl throughout. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Monthly Pest Control are provided and included in the rent. There is a Laundry Facility onsite.

July 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Clearwater rents declined significantly over the past month

Clearwater rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clearwater stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,220 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Clearwater's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clearwater, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Clearwater rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Clearwater, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Clearwater is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Clearwater's median two-bedroom rent of $1,220 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Clearwater's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Houston (-0.9%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Charlotte (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clearwater than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Clearwater.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

