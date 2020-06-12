All apartments in Citrus Springs
Find more places like 9261 N. Travis Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Springs, FL
/
9261 N. Travis Dr.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

9261 N. Travis Dr.

9261 North Travis Drive · (352) 637-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9261 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9261 N. Travis Dr. · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Adorable 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - This Amazing duplex couldn't be more adorable! Two bedrooms and two full baths add to the spacious living areas and open kitchen. Wood laminate flooring in the living areas and Berber carpet in the bedrooms. Custom painted walls lend a warm glow. Inside washer and dryer included, as well as the water/sewer, pest control, and lawn care. Kitchen has a dishwasher, and over-the-stove microwave. Security system installed (monitoring optional to tenant). Small storage shed on side. Ceiling fans and floors help with energy efficiency, too. Sorry, no pets at this time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4749681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9261 N. Travis Dr. have any available units?
9261 N. Travis Dr. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9261 N. Travis Dr. have?
Some of 9261 N. Travis Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9261 N. Travis Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9261 N. Travis Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9261 N. Travis Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9261 N. Travis Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Springs.
Does 9261 N. Travis Dr. offer parking?
No, 9261 N. Travis Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9261 N. Travis Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9261 N. Travis Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9261 N. Travis Dr. have a pool?
No, 9261 N. Travis Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9261 N. Travis Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9261 N. Travis Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9261 N. Travis Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9261 N. Travis Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9261 N. Travis Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9261 N. Travis Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9261 N. Travis Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Springs 2 BedroomsCitrus Springs 3 Bedrooms
Citrus Springs Apartments with ParkingCitrus Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLOcala, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLSpring Hill, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLady Lake, FL
Leesburg, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLZephyrhills, FLMount Dora, FLHudson, FL
Dade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity