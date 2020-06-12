9261 N. Travis Dr.

Amenities

Adorable 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - This Amazing duplex couldn't be more adorable! Two bedrooms and two full baths add to the spacious living areas and open kitchen. Wood laminate flooring in the living areas and Berber carpet in the bedrooms. Custom painted walls lend a warm glow. Inside washer and dryer included, as well as the water/sewer, pest control, and lawn care. Kitchen has a dishwasher, and over-the-stove microwave. Security system installed (monitoring optional to tenant). Small storage shed on side. Ceiling fans and floors help with energy efficiency, too. Sorry, no pets at this time.



No Pets Allowed



