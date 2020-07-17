All apartments in Citrus Springs
1919 W Freeman Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1919 W Freeman Pl

1919 West Freeman Place · (352) 804-6574
Location

1919 West Freeman Place, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1919 W Freeman Pl · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
parking
tennis court
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN DESIRABLE CITRUS SPRINGS, FL - Well maintained 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home boasts a Living Room, Dining Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Area, and one-car Carport. A fenced-in backyard for your small dog or cat (requires a 1x $300 non-refundable pet fee) and includes a storage shed. Located close to the Citrus Springs Community Center, shopping, restaurants, golf course, biking trails, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Citrus County Elementary and Middle Schools and Lecanto High School. A short commute to Ocala, Inverness or Crystal River. All of our rentals require first, last and security deposit (rent x3). For additional info or to schedule a viewing call our Property Managers Becki Gamble or Roland Duquette (352) 804-6574.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 W Freeman Pl have any available units?
1919 W Freeman Pl has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1919 W Freeman Pl have?
Some of 1919 W Freeman Pl's amenities include carport, basketball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 W Freeman Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1919 W Freeman Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 W Freeman Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1919 W Freeman Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Springs.
Does 1919 W Freeman Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1919 W Freeman Pl offers parking.
Does 1919 W Freeman Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 W Freeman Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 W Freeman Pl have a pool?
No, 1919 W Freeman Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1919 W Freeman Pl have accessible units?
No, 1919 W Freeman Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 W Freeman Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 W Freeman Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 W Freeman Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 W Freeman Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
