1919 W Freeman Pl

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN DESIRABLE CITRUS SPRINGS, FL - Well maintained 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home boasts a Living Room, Dining Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Area, and one-car Carport. A fenced-in backyard for your small dog or cat (requires a 1x $300 non-refundable pet fee) and includes a storage shed. Located close to the Citrus Springs Community Center, shopping, restaurants, golf course, biking trails, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Citrus County Elementary and Middle Schools and Lecanto High School. A short commute to Ocala, Inverness or Crystal River. All of our rentals require first, last and security deposit (rent x3). For additional info or to schedule a viewing call our Property Managers Becki Gamble or Roland Duquette (352) 804-6574.



(RLNE5878193)