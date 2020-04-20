385 E Hartford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport walk in closets pool furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

AVAILABLE NOW!! NO PETS NO SMOKING GREENBRIAR CONDOMINIUM available for 1 year or more. 2 bedroom/2 bath maintenance free condo with a carport located in the heart of Citrus Hills. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and many outdoor activities. This home is currently partially furnished, but furniture can be removed to suit your needs. Carpet in living and bedrooms, enclosed lanai, master suite with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and lots of natural light make this home a perfect condo. Water, trash pick up and access to heated community pool are included in the rent. Call our office today to schedule a viewing.