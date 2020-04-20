All apartments in Citrus Hills
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:20 AM

385 E Hartford Street

385 East Hartford Street · (352) 527-2428
Location

385 East Hartford Street, Citrus Hills, FL 34442

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!! NO PETS NO SMOKING GREENBRIAR CONDOMINIUM available for 1 year or more. 2 bedroom/2 bath maintenance free condo with a carport located in the heart of Citrus Hills. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and many outdoor activities. This home is currently partially furnished, but furniture can be removed to suit your needs. Carpet in living and bedrooms, enclosed lanai, master suite with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and lots of natural light make this home a perfect condo. Water, trash pick up and access to heated community pool are included in the rent. Call our office today to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 E Hartford Street have any available units?
385 E Hartford Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 385 E Hartford Street have?
Some of 385 E Hartford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 E Hartford Street currently offering any rent specials?
385 E Hartford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 E Hartford Street pet-friendly?
No, 385 E Hartford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Hills.
Does 385 E Hartford Street offer parking?
Yes, 385 E Hartford Street does offer parking.
Does 385 E Hartford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 E Hartford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 E Hartford Street have a pool?
Yes, 385 E Hartford Street has a pool.
Does 385 E Hartford Street have accessible units?
No, 385 E Hartford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 385 E Hartford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 E Hartford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 385 E Hartford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 385 E Hartford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
