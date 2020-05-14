30 W Ipswich Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR. Open Floor Plan w/Soaring Ceilings & Sliders. Dish washer, trash compacter, refrigerator, Hood over cooktop, microwave oven and wall oven. Formal Living Room, Beautiful Kitchen overlooking Large Family Room with Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen offers Gas Cooktop, Granite Countertops, Cherrywood Cabinets, Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances. House decorated with Crown Molding and medallions throughout home. Sliders leading to extensive Patio Area, which has been closed with sliding doors and made into living space. Increasing living square foot of the house to over 2750 sq ft. Attached 2 Car Garage and a metal shed for storage or hobbyist. All this situated on Beautiful Over One Acre Corner Lot with Circle Drive for easy access. Garage is Double but extended with a Semi-Circular Drive entry from each side of this corner lot. Zoned Sprinkler system on the property. Citrus Hills is nestled in the slightly rolling hills and cooler temperatures of the NW Central Florida. The Gulf of Mexico is just a few miles to the west for Salt water Fishing, while to the East are pristine Fresh Water Chains of Lakes that Anglers enjoy some of the best Bass Fishing in Florida.



