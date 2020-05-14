All apartments in Citrus Hills
30 W Ipswich Ln
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

30 W Ipswich Ln

30 W Ipswich Ln · (334) 301-2350
Location

30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL 34442

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR. Open Floor Plan w/Soaring Ceilings & Sliders. Dish washer, trash compacter, refrigerator, Hood over cooktop, microwave oven and wall oven. Formal Living Room, Beautiful Kitchen overlooking Large Family Room with Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen offers Gas Cooktop, Granite Countertops, Cherrywood Cabinets, Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances. House decorated with Crown Molding and medallions throughout home. Sliders leading to extensive Patio Area, which has been closed with sliding doors and made into living space. Increasing living square foot of the house to over 2750 sq ft. Attached 2 Car Garage and a metal shed for storage or hobbyist. All this situated on Beautiful Over One Acre Corner Lot with Circle Drive for easy access. Garage is Double but extended with a Semi-Circular Drive entry from each side of this corner lot. Zoned Sprinkler system on the property. Citrus Hills is nestled in the slightly rolling hills and cooler temperatures of the NW Central Florida. The Gulf of Mexico is just a few miles to the west for Salt water Fishing, while to the East are pristine Fresh Water Chains of Lakes that Anglers enjoy some of the best Bass Fishing in Florida.

(RLNE5555742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

