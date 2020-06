Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush. Community pool to enjoy on the wonderfully sunny days, Come and experience our Spectacular area and get to know what many Beautiful Sunsets Citrus County Holds!!!