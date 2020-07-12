110 Apartments for rent in Burnt Store Marina, FL with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1501 Islamorada BLVD
1501 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
CHECK-OUT this DECEMBER - FEBRUARY 2021 Seasonal Rental !!! It has the 'WOW' Factor when you step in the Front Entry...NEW FURNITURE....SMART DECOR...Completely REMODELED...

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5 PIRATES LN
5 Pirates Ln, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Popular COMMODORE CLUB....Lovely Seasonal Rental in desirable in BURNT STORE MARINA. Spacious unit with TWO LARGE bedrooms and TWO baths....Glass Enclosures on the SPACIOUS screened lanai with distant views of Marina and Lower Basin...

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
112 Big Pine LN
112 Big Pine Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
NEW SEASONAL RENTAL FOR 2019! POOL MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED...NEW FURNITURE Thru-Out.... Delightful Outrigger Model....OPEN FLOOR PLAN...PLANT LEDGES....VAULTED CEILING in Great Room...BUILT-IN DESK in Kitchen Area....SPACIOUS SCREENED LANAI.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3333 Sunset Key CIR
3333 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF CHARLOTTE HARBOR FROM THIS 3RD FLOOR UNIT!! TASTEFULLY DECORATED...TILE THRU-OUT. UNIT HAS NEWER FURNITURE-TURNKEY.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3 Pirates LN
3 Pirates Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SEASONAL RENTAL at COMMODORE CLUB - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2021- NO PETS/NO SMOKING....Available Off Season select months....DELIGHTFUL Unit with Stainless Appliances, Tile and Carpet, Laundry Room, Covered Parking.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Islamorada BLVD
1100 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
RELAX in this SINGLE FAMILY dwelling with peaceful views from LARGE SCREENED LANAI....along with the TWO bedrooms and TWO baths you will enjoy parking in one side of attached two car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
17750 Courtside Landings
17750 Courtside Landings Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
SEASONAL RENTAL....STRIKING DECOR - BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS...GRANITE KITCHEN...POOL HOME with HOT TUB in COURTSIDE LANDINGS in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA....Water Views of Pond....DEN with Sleeper Couch....Two Car Garage....

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1548 Islamorada BLVD
1548 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SMART SEASONAL RENTAL....OUTRIGGER Model with VAULTED CEILING... OPEN FLOOR PLAN and SPLIT BEDROOMS....Amazing Florida Room adds more square feet to your Renting Experience with Screened Outside Paver Patio...GRANITE Countertops....BREAKFAST BAR...

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2057 Matecumbe Key RD
2057 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
SUMMER SEASON RENTAL RATE - Thinking of a SUMMER OR FALL GETAWAY???....Great Location in Marlin Run III in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA..POOL usage Available... with this light and airy Villa....Open Floor Plan...Split Bedrooms...

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
434 Gaspar Key LN
434 Gasper Key Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
STUNNING INTERIOR with quality upgrades - PLANK TILE FLOORING through-out...42" Wood cabinets...GRANITE Countertops in Kitchen and Baths...Tasteful décor....New Appliances....Mint through-out....Enjoy the 1+ Car Garage....

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3278 Sunset Key CIR
3278 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUAL RENTAL - 12 MONTH LEASE in gated BURNT STORE MARINA...LOOKING FOR THREE BEDROOMS?....LOOK NO MORE! This delightful PROSPERITY POINT, Ground Floor Condo offers Water Fountain display viewable from your Lanai! TWO HEATED POOLS...

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2060 King Tarpon DR
2060 King Tarpon Drive, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
ANNUAL/12 MONTH RENTAL in BURNT STORE MARINA....3 BEDROOMS, 2 Baths, Two Car Garage....Beautiful WOOD FLOORING in Great Room and Bedrooms...Hard to Find SPINNAKER II Model....Spacious Laundry Room with Tub....STAINLESS KITCHEN Appliances....

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
801 Islamorada BLVD
801 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Come Relax and Enjoy all the amenities Burnt Store Marina community has to offer! Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full baths with a glass-enclosed lanai & amazing views overlooking the golf course-absolutely beautiful! This fully furnished and
Results within 1 mile of Burnt Store Marina

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17288 Acapulco Rd Unit 423
17288 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17288 Acapulco Rd 423 - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. CALL FOR OFF-SEASON AVAILABILITY & RATES... SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH STAIRS. WOW YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS CONDO UNIT. THREE BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17084 Acapulco Rd Unit 223
17084 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17084 Acapulco Rd 223 - AVAILALBE FOR SUMMER OCCUPANCY ONLY - RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021...Welcome to this 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths condo in the Acapulco club with attached private garage! Top floor, corner unit with stairway access and a chair lift.
Results within 5 miles of Burnt Store Marina

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
1824 NW 24th Ter
1824 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2338 sqft
Spacious house for rent. Available July 6th - Great and well maintenance large 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, double car garage home in growing NW Cape Coral area. Located in a corner lot.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
722 NW Douglas Cir
722 Northwest Douglas Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
16572 San Edmundo Road - 113
16572 San Edmundo Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE, OR, 3 TO 6 MONTH LEASES! Fully furnished beautifully appointed GROUND LEVEL CORNER unit in a small complex in gorgeous Burnt Store Lakes! Water/Sewer/$150 cap on electric included on short term leases only.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD
24340 Blackbeard Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1674 sqft
"Waterfront Pool home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths in Pirate Harbor" Grab the fishing poles and lets go fishing! Includes a dock with a 10,000 lb boat lift and quick easy access to Charlotte Harbor and the gulf beaches.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
4101 NW 25th Terrace
4101 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1734 sqft
4101 NW 25th Terrace Available 05/22/20 4/2/2 Coming Soon - 4 bed/ 2 bath home with 2 stall attached garage. Located on a corner lot in quiet area of town. Feels like country living but only a 5 minute drive to Pine Island Road.
Results within 10 miles of Burnt Store Marina
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Santa Margerita Ln
820 Santa Margerita Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1551 sqft
820 Santa Margerita Lane - AVAILABLE DECEMBER & JANUARY FOR SEASON 2021 - ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON MONTHS. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Split floor plan with two large living areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burnt Store Marina, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burnt Store Marina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

