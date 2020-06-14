Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Burnt Store Marina, FL with garage

Burnt Store Marina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1548 Islamorada BLVD
1548 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SMART SEASONAL RENTAL....OUTRIGGER Model with VAULTED CEILING... OPEN FLOOR PLAN and SPLIT BEDROOMS....Amazing Florida Room adds more square feet to your Renting Experience with Screened Outside Paver Patio...GRANITE Countertops....BREAKFAST BAR...

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17750 Courtside Landings
17750 Courtside Landings Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
SEASONAL RENTAL....STRIKING DECOR - BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS...GRANITE KITCHEN...POOL HOME with HOT TUB in COURTSIDE LANDINGS in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA....Water Views of Pond....DEN with Sleeper Couch....Two Car Garage....

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3278 Sunset Key CIR
3278 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUAL RENTAL - 12 MONTH LEASE in gated BURNT STORE MARINA...LOOKING FOR THREE BEDROOMS?....LOOK NO MORE! This delightful PROSPERITY POINT, Ground Floor Condo offers Water Fountain display viewable from your Lanai! TWO HEATED POOLS...

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1100 Islamorada BLVD
1100 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
RELAX in this SINGLE FAMILY dwelling with peaceful views from LARGE SCREENED LANAI....along with the TWO bedrooms and TWO baths you will enjoy parking in one side of attached two car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2057 Matecumbe Key RD
2057 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
SUMMER SEASON RENTAL RATE - Thinking of a SUMMER OR FALL GETAWAY???....Great Location in Marlin Run III in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA..POOL usage Available... with this light and airy Villa....Open Floor Plan...Split Bedrooms...

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
434 Gaspar Key LN
434 Gasper Key Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
STUNNING INTERIOR with quality upgrades - PLANK TILE FLOORING through-out...42" Wood cabinets...GRANITE Countertops in Kitchen and Baths...Tasteful décor....New Appliances....Mint through-out....Enjoy the 1+ Car Garage....

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *
Results within 1 mile of Burnt Store Marina

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17084 Acapulco Rd Unit 223
17084 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17084 Acapulco Rd 223 - AVAILALBE FOR 2021 SEASON and for Summer Occupancy...Welcome to this 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths condo in the Acapulco club with attached private garage! Top floor, corner unit with stairway access and a chair lift.
Results within 5 miles of Burnt Store Marina

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1824 NW 24th TER
1824 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2338 sqft
Great and well maintenance large 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, double car garage home in growing NW Cape Coral area. Located in a corner lot. The large master bedroom has a walking closet, and separate shower and toilet room, great open kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4405 NW 32nd TER
4405 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Enjoy your Florida Paradise home with your own Heated Pool. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home is fully furnished. Newly built home with everything in the home new. This is a must see home, call for your personal showing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
722 NW Douglas Cir
722 Northwest Douglas Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
16572 San Edmundo Road - 113
16572 San Edmundo Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE, OR, 3 TO 6 MONTH LEASES! Fully furnished beautifully appointed GROUND LEVEL CORNER unit in a small complex in gorgeous Burnt Store Lakes! Water/Sewer/$150 cap on electric included on short term leases only.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD
24340 Blackbeard Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1674 sqft
"Waterfront Pool home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths in Pirate Harbor" Grab the fishing poles and lets go fishing! Includes a dock with a 10,000 lb boat lift and quick easy access to Charlotte Harbor and the gulf beaches.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4101 NW 25th Terrace
4101 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1734 sqft
4101 NW 25th Terrace Available 05/22/20 4/2/2 Coming Soon - 4 bed/ 2 bath home with 2 stall attached garage. Located on a corner lot in quiet area of town. Feels like country living but only a 5 minute drive to Pine Island Road.
Results within 10 miles of Burnt Store Marina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1034 NE 13th PL
1034 Northeast 13th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
POOL HOUSE centrally located near shopping centers, restaurants, supermarkets, and family entertainment places - CITY WATER AND SEWER. 3 bedrooms + Den/Office, 2 bathrooms, 2 cars garage and laundry in residence.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1628 SW 13th ST
1628 Southwest 13th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent!  This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2213 Andalusia BLVD
2213 Andalusia Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderful newly built 2/2 duplex in the heart of Cape Coral. Brand new appliances stainless steel. Lovely vinyl floors plus spacious garage. Section 8 Welcome

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
837 NE 15th LN
837 Northeast 15th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Wonderful newly built 2/2/ duplex in the heart of Cape Coral. Brand new appliances stainless steel. Lovely vinyl floors plus spacious garage. Section 8 Welcome

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1704 SW 19th PL
1704 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
WOW property will be ready for June 05th! This home greets you with a beautiful paver driveway, 3 car garage, and an amazing curb appeal. Nicely landscaped this home boasts instant appeal.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3644 Valle Santa CIR
3644 Valle Santa Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Home located in a gated community, community offers pool, gym, playground, tennis court, basketball court and more... close distance to main roads and shopping centers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Burnt Store Marina, FL

Burnt Store Marina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

