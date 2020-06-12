/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:29 PM
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burnt Store Marina, FL
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3333 Sunset Key CIR
3333 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF CHARLOTTE HARBOR FROM THIS 3RD FLOOR UNIT!! TASTEFULLY DECORATED...TILE THRU-OUT. UNIT HAS NEWER FURNITURE-TURNKEY.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3278 Sunset Key CIR
3278 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUAL RENTAL - 12 MONTH LEASE in gated BURNT STORE MARINA...LOOKING FOR THREE BEDROOMS?....LOOK NO MORE! This delightful PROSPERITY POINT, Ground Floor Condo offers Water Fountain display viewable from your Lanai! TWO HEATED POOLS...
Results within 1 mile of Burnt Store Marina
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17084 Acapulco Rd Unit 223
17084 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17084 Acapulco Rd 223 - AVAILALBE FOR 2021 SEASON and for Summer Occupancy...Welcome to this 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths condo in the Acapulco club with attached private garage! Top floor, corner unit with stairway access and a chair lift.
Results within 5 miles of Burnt Store Marina
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
722 NW Douglas Cir
722 Northwest Douglas Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
14000 Black Beauty Dr Unit 1911
14000 Black Beauty Dr, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1741 sqft
Awesome opportunity! BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car luxury coach home at Heritage Landing.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
2824 NW 21st PL
2824 Northwest 21st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
Charming 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home with excellent open space full of natural light, the huge windows will allow you to enjoy the views and will make you feel extremely comfortable at this house, excellent location close to
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1824 NW 24th TER
1824 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
Great and well maintenance large 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, double car garage home in growing NW Cape Coral area. Located in a corner lot. The large master bedroom has a walking closet, and separate shower and toilet room, great open kitchen.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4405 NW 32nd TER
4405 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
Enjoy your Florida Paradise home with your own Heated Pool. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home is fully furnished. Newly built home with everything in the home new. This is a must see home, call for your personal showing.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
2316 NW 31st TER
2316 Northwest 31st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 2 bedroom + den / 2 bath turnkey furnished home in NW Cape! Walk into the open and airy great room with an open concept layout.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4323 NW 24th TER
4323 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4114 NW 39th LN
4114 Northwest 39th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.With equal distances to the famous beaches of Ft.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4006 NW 36th LN
4006 Northwest 36th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,643
This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2825 NW 45th AVE
2825 Northwest 45th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD
24340 Blackbeard Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1674 sqft
"Waterfront Pool home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths in Pirate Harbor" Grab the fishing poles and lets go fishing! Includes a dock with a 10,000 lb boat lift and quick easy access to Charlotte Harbor and the gulf beaches.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4101 NW 25th Terrace
4101 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4101 NW 25th Terrace Available 05/22/20 4/2/2 Coming Soon - 4 bed/ 2 bath home with 2 stall attached garage. Located on a corner lot in quiet area of town. Feels like country living but only a 5 minute drive to Pine Island Road.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
25313 LONGMEADOW DRIVE
25313 Longmeadow Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2449 sqft
BREATHTAKING BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOME in HERITAGE LANDING. OFF SEASON RATES - $3500! Lease includes Golf Membership to Heritage Club Golf Course - right in your backyard. Lounge by the heated pool overlooking lake and golf course.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14016 Black Beauty DR
14016 Black Beauty Dr, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2110 sqft
*GOLF MEMBERSHIP!* This is the one! BRAND NEW! Absolutely stunning 2nd floor luxury coach home at Heritage Landing! This is your opportunity to be one of the first transfer members at the highly anticipated Heritage Landing Golf Club!!! Rental of
Results within 10 miles of Burnt Store Marina
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1128 SW 11th CT
1128 Southwest 11th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 Appian Drive
1301 Appian Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1961 sqft
1301 Appian Lane - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
2904 NE 1st Ave
2904 Northeast 1st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2904 NE 1st Ave Available 08/01/20 Coming 8/1/2020 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Single family home - Brand new construction, never been lived in before St. Augustine model. The home is tile in the common areas and carpeting in the bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
4209 NE 22nd Ave
4209 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME - This is a brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 stall garage. Open kitchen and living area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Washer and dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.
