Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Brooksville, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brooksville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:53pm
4 Units Available
Candlelight
965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$719
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
860 sqft
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5103 Newcross St
5103 Newcross St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Located in a 55+ community! Welcome yourself into this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home located in Clover Leaf Farms in Brooksville, FL.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
719 Benton Avenue
719 Benton Avenue, Brooksville, FL
Studio
$800
609 sqft
Prime location for medical or professional office close to State Rd 50 (Cortez Blvd) and US 41(Broad St) 719 is one of five units in the Brooksville Professional Plaza. Next to Nature Coast Medical Center and The Grande .

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Brooksville
173 Hickory St Apt 9
173 Hickory St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
COMING SOON - BEING REMODELED! Hickory Crest is an attractive community of garden apartments in a tranquil, woodsy setting on the north side of Brooksville. Each home is approx. 800 square feet, and includes an additional storage closet.
Results within 1 mile of Brooksville

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4129 Gevalia Drive
4129 Gevalia Drive, South Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2531 sqft
Custom built 4 bedroom 2 bath Alexander Renoir model with gorgeous lake and golf course view from the solar heated pool and over sized lanai. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, built in oven, & center island.
Results within 5 miles of Brooksville
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Hill 'n Dale
27270 Warner Avenue
27270 Warner Avenue, Hill 'n Dale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage with fenced yard. Located in Brooksville, easy commute to Tampa via I75. Living room, eat-in kitchen, big open privacy fenced back yard.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5466 Legend Hills Ln
5466 Legend Hills Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1770 sqft
Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8200 Fort Dade Avenue
8200 Fort Dade Avenue, South Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
430 sqft
Available now - cute, spotless, furnished 1/1 apartment located in historic Brooksville. Rent includes all utilities and maintenance. Inside Washer/dryer hookup. Queen size bed.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14003 Pullman Dr
14003 Pullman Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1946 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful community of Pristine Place that features a community pool, fitness center, playground and tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of Brooksville

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE
4497 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE Available 08/01/20 4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE, SPRING HILL, FL 34609 - Looking for the perfect move in ready updated pet friendly home in the heart of Spring Hill? Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage with a pool

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12943 Impatiens St
12943 Impatiens St, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful NEW 3 bedroom home located on quiet Cul-De-Sac in Spring Hill. Tile floor in living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with granite counters give this home a spacious feel.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30764 Water Lily Dr
30764 Water Lily Drive, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1629 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Sherman Hills golf community in charming Brooksville. Home was built in 2015 and offers all black appliances and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. A separate living and dining room complement this great floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
12030 Pine Warbler Avenue
12030 Pine Warbler Ave, Hernando County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1603 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Weeki Wachee features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7241 Madrid Road
7241 Madrid Rd, North Weeki Wachee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1603 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Weeki Wachee features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4340 Tartan Avenue
4340 Tartan Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
784 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex, includes a garage with laundry hook-ups. Laminate floor throughout with fresh paint on the walls.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1664 sqft
****Just Reduced***Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
18922 ALFARO LOOP
18922 Alfaro Loop, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1780 sqft
Welcome home to the beautiful community of TALAVERA! This Brand New Home 3 bedroom, 2 bath PLUS Den /will consider a 4th bedroom home with a spacious floor plan ready to be the first tenant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13273 Cori Loop
13273 Cori Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1st. 2021 $2900/3 months minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. GATED 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Walking distance to the community POOL , GYM & TENNIS COURT. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11215 Archer Avenue
11215 Archer Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1472 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,472 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brooksville, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brooksville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

