Home
/
Brookridge, FL
/
14180 Holly Hammock Ln
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

14180 Holly Hammock Ln

14180 Holly Hammock Lane · (239) 293-0900
Location

14180 Holly Hammock Lane, Brookridge, FL 34613
Brookridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14180 Holly Hammock Ln · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sweet 3br/2ba. Lots of room. For lease-purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/
Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00
Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.
If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing costs.
Move in as fast as 3 days! No credit necessary! ANYONE can qualify! ***

Located in Spring Ridge Subdivision is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Living room, family room plus den. Inside laundry.

(RLNE2609365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14180 Holly Hammock Ln have any available units?
14180 Holly Hammock Ln has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14180 Holly Hammock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14180 Holly Hammock Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14180 Holly Hammock Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14180 Holly Hammock Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14180 Holly Hammock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14180 Holly Hammock Ln does offer parking.
Does 14180 Holly Hammock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14180 Holly Hammock Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14180 Holly Hammock Ln have a pool?
No, 14180 Holly Hammock Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14180 Holly Hammock Ln have accessible units?
No, 14180 Holly Hammock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14180 Holly Hammock Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14180 Holly Hammock Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14180 Holly Hammock Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14180 Holly Hammock Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
