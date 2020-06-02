All apartments in Brent
464 SHILOH DR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:55 PM

464 SHILOH DR

464 Shiloh Drive · (850) 889-1530
Location

464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL 32503
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2242 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect. Inside you'll be dazzled by the updates: wood laminate and tile flooring throughout, granite counters and back splash in the kitchen and a beautifully redone guest bath. Space abounds in this home too with a large living room just off the entryway made complete with a wood burning fireplace. An additional study space and office provide extra flexibility. All of the bedrooms provide a lot of room to accommodate your bedroom suites. You'll also enjoy the detached garage with work area, the screened in back porch, and the amazing view. Don't wait to see this home. Contact our office today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 SHILOH DR have any available units?
464 SHILOH DR has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 464 SHILOH DR have?
Some of 464 SHILOH DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 SHILOH DR currently offering any rent specials?
464 SHILOH DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 SHILOH DR pet-friendly?
No, 464 SHILOH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brent.
Does 464 SHILOH DR offer parking?
Yes, 464 SHILOH DR does offer parking.
Does 464 SHILOH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 SHILOH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 SHILOH DR have a pool?
No, 464 SHILOH DR does not have a pool.
Does 464 SHILOH DR have accessible units?
No, 464 SHILOH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 464 SHILOH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 SHILOH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 SHILOH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 SHILOH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
