apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:19 AM
44 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Boynton Beach, FL
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1303 N Railroad Avenue
1303 North Railroad Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath in east Boynton Beach
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
100 South Boulevard
100 South Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1104 sqft
Affordable, sunny, & spacious second floor 2 BE/2 BA unit * Pergo floor in living area and both bedrooms (no carpet here) *Tiles in dinning area, kitchen, hall * All impact windows*Big, bright balcony*Plenty of closets & storage*Active 55+
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Leisureville
1115 Lake Terrace
1115 Lake Terrace, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
55/+ Community - Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 675 sq. ft. condo in Boynton Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
300 NE 26th Avenue
300 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
NICE REMODELED CONDO: 1 BEDROOM, 1 1/2 BATHROOMS AT THE DESIRABLE 55+ COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE. TILE THROUGHOUT THE UNIT WITH LARGE BEDROOM THAT HAS 2 SIDE BY SIDE CLOSETS AND 1 WALK-IN CLOSET. BATHROOM WITH ENCLOSED TUB & SHOWER COMBINED.
Results within 5 miles of Boynton Beach
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Tropical Ridge
223 N E Street
223 North E Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
400 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment, new kitchen, Blinds, new bath and ALL NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT! NEW INTERIOR PAINT, walk in closet, Terrazzo flooring, Great location (walk to downtown and the beaches) and neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
614 Monaco M
614 Monaco Way, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beautiful and spacious furnished second floor corner unit. Conveniently located close to the elevator .
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
101 Lucerne Avenue
101 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$900
300 sqft
In the Heart of it all! Great updated efficiency in downtown Lake Worth. It's less than a mile to the ocean and one block from the intra-coastal. Large common room to enjoy reading or relaxing and a fenced yard with gazebo for outdoor fun.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
225 Bonnie Boulevard
225 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
Age 55 plus.Ground floor condo with parking and clubhouse just steps away.Close to elevator and laundry. Rented annually and partially furnished with bedroom, living room and dining sets.Condo association requires 700 credit score.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Palm Park
1208 South Federal Highway - 14
1208 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1208 South Federal Highway - 14 in Lake Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5800 Whispering Pine Way
5800 Whispering Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit on second floor. Great and peaceful 55+ community. Laminate wood floor in dining/living room and bedroom. Nice kitchen w/modern cabinets and backsplash. Laundry room inside w/plenty of closet space. Modern tiled shower.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2673 Barkley Drive E
2673 Barkley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
612 sqft
LOVELY CORNER VILLA IN A 55 + COMMUNITY. 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE. SCREENED/ENCLOSED REAR PORCH, FRONT SITTING AREA, WALK IN SHOWER. COMMUNITY OFFERS HEATED SWIMMING POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, LIBRARY, CARD ROOM AND MANY ACTIVITIES.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jewel
612 3rd Avenue S
612 3rd Avenue South, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
360 sqft
Charming, cozy, 360 sq. ft., single family home in nice residential area, east of U.S. 1. Right in the heart of ''Trendy Downtown Lake Worth'', walking distance to shops, restaurants, Lake Worth Play House, clubs and more. Biking distance to beach.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
121 Lake Pine Circle
121 Lake Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
818 sqft
Age 55 plus ,700 min credit score. 2nd floor walk-up. Has washer and dryer. Tile floor. NO PETS,NO TRUCKS, NO MOTOCYCLES!Available 8/1/2020
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
175 Burgundy
175 Burgundy Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
760 sqft
MOVE IN READY CORNER UNIT AT THE KINGS POINT (55+ COMMUNITY); WITH WASHER & DRYER. COMMUNITY OFFERS LIFE IN THE BUILDING, INDOOR/OUTDOOR POOLS. TENNIS COURTS, GYM, BILLIARDS, BUS SERVICE TO SHOPPING AND MUCH MORE.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Place
3654 Via Poinciana
3654 Via Poinciana, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL IN AN AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY, NO PETS. CLEAN, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH WASHER/DRYER & A DESIRABLE SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ON THE SCREENED BALCONY WITH BEAUTIFUL GOLF VIEWS. EAT-IN KITCHEN, NO CARPETING.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village Green
500 W Village Green Circle
500 Village Green Cir W, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
681 sqft
Age 55 plus adult community.New laminate floors. Near laundry and elevator. Freshly painted.I year lease required. Hurricane shutters in front and rear.NO PETS!
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2737 Emory Drive E
2737 Emory Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1 story Condo. New laminate flooring in main living area and bedroom, tile in kitchen and baths. New cabinets and toilets in bathrooms. Freshly painted inside. Private closed in patio overlooks interior green space.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village Green
100 Village Green Circle E
100 Village Green Circle East, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
First, last, and security. Background check credit minimum 650 Interview & approval by HOA.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
South Palm Park
1310 S Federal Hwy
1310 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Tenant pays monthly fee for water/sewer/trash.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
1520 Lake Avenue
1520 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
598 sqft
Clean 1/1/1 unit in the Lake Worth LULA Arts District - All New windows & Door and more coming, Includes Covered Carport! Walk to everything; transportation, Downtown restaurants, shopping, entertaining and the Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
90 Monaco B
90 Monaco Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
726 sqft
Beautifully 1 bedroom , 1.5 bath condo enclosed porch &carpet & tiled floor.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Village Green
600 Village Green Court
600 Village Green Court, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly painted unit. Move-in ready.Large enclosed balcony. Tile throughout.2nd. floor with elevator. This 55+ Community has clubhouse, Pool & Sauna and a good location.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
South Palm Park
702 N Federal Highway
702 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
528 sqft
Enjoy the quaint Historical District of the Parrot Cove neighborhood in this great Furnished 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo located in Caribe. This unit features updates in both the kitchen and the bathroom and full hurricane protection.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
300 Bonnie Boulevard
300 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
This is a 55+ unit, need to apply to the management company Fee is nonrefundable $100.oo. Down load application that is in documents.This community does not take pets
