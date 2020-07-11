Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Bonita Springs, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bonita Springs apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specia... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
30 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Results within 5 miles of Bonita Springs
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
25 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,150
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,305
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
Results within 10 miles of Bonita Springs
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
29 Units Available
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
903 sqft
The tranquil community of Belvedere at Quail Run is just minutes from some of Floridas most beautiful beaches including Naples Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Clam Pass Park/Beach, and Lely Barefoot Beach.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
39 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,079
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Bonita Springs, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bonita Springs apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Bonita Springs apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

