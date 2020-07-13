/
apartments with pool
121 Apartments for rent in Bokeelia, FL with pool
Bokeelia
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42, Bokeelia, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Bay front Bocilla Island Club Condo for lease, amazing views, 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 baths, turnkey, available NOW. This unit has a dock with a lift.
Trafalgar
11958 Royal Tee CIR
11958 Royal Tee Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Elegant Royal Tee Villa- Start your Florida Vacation. This home has everything. Florida living at its finest! Located in one of the best golf communities in SW Cape Coral. Beautiful heated Pool with Hot Tub and specious lanai overlooking golf course.
Burnt Store
105 SW 39th PL
105 Southwest 39th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.
Burnt Store
4323 NW 24th TER
4323 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Burnt Store
13 SW 37th PL
13 Southwest 37th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
A beautiful SW Cape Coral pool home available for yearly lease August 1st 2020. The double door entry leads to your living area with a spectacular pool view. You won't feel cramped in the oversized kitchen.
Burnt Store
1031 NW 35th AVE
1031 Northwest 35th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to Villa Patricia: A brand new 4-bedroom home that is nestled in the quiet area of NW Cape Coral.
Burnt Store
4006 NW 36th LN
4006 Northwest 36th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,643
This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Burnt Store
26 NW 29th PL
26 Northwest 29th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
This highly desired 4/2 NW CAPE, move in ready.
Burnt Store
611 Northwest 38th Place
611 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1724 sqft
Take a look at this 3 bed, 2 bath pool home off Tropicana and Burnt Store Rd. You will want this home because pool, yard, pest control and well service is included with the rent!! All tile, this home is clean and ready for a new family.
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.
Pelican
1718 SW 30th TER
1718 Southwest 30th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Vacation living at its finest! Welcome to Villa Marco the tranquil oasis located on a Gulf access canal in desirable Southwest Cape Coral. Located near Cape Harbour nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....
Pelican
1110 SW 48th TER
1110 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great location.. First floor unit within feet of the community pool and direct access canal with no bridges. Watch the dolphins play in the canal from your living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Easy access to both Downtown Cape Coral and Ft Myers.
Pelican
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
Trafalgar
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.
Pelican
3604 Surfside BLVD
3604 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This is a weekly rental at a rate of $2300 a week.
Mariner
529 Tropicana PKY W
529 Tropicana Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This 3BR/2BA house is the perfect spot for the whole family. It’s near excellent shopping and dining, completely pet-friendly, and has a gorgeous outdoor heated pool.
Pelican
2826 SW 50th TER
2826 Southwest 50th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to Villa Karina, a beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the coveted SW are of Cape Coral.
Mariner
414 NW 11th TER
414 Northwest 11th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Josette is an updated 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in the quiet are of NW Cape Coral.
Pelican
412 SW 35th ST
412 Southwest 35th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Susan is beautifully partially renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral.
Pelican
2805 SW 29th AVE
2805 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,371
This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will no consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Tilly is a completely renovated home in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral.
Pelican
4010 SW 19th PL
4010 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,279
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not considerer an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. From the lanai of this 1,919 sq.
Pelican
1520 SW 56th TER
1520 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Cape Escape is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Floridian Gulf access vacation villa with 2000 sq. ft.
Mariner
1916 NW 13th PL
1916 Northwest 13th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Luisa is a cozy Florida style vacation home located in a quiet yet convenient location in NW Cape Coral near the Coral Oaks Golf Course.
