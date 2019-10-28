2615 WRENCREST CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 3 bed 2 bath Bloomingdale home feels huge with a open kitchen/ great room and a double attached garage. The kitchen has a breakfast room and a large bar that over looks the great room with ceiling fans and bright windows. Master bedroom has brand new carpet, attached master bath with a walk in shower, large walk in closet, stain glass window over the door as a beautiful touch. The split 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a full bath. There is a relaxing screen patio of the living room and private back yard with lots of Florida plants and walk ways. This gem of a home is available now. The two car garage is off the kitchen with a clicker for easy access in all types of weather! This community is filled with shopping, parks ,schools, restaurants bars, ball fields and everything that makes this wonderful community!