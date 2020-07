Amenities

2515 Siena Way Available 08/01/20 2515 Siena Way - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. KITCHEN INCLUDES STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER,MICROWAVE AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. KITCHEN FEATURES EAT-AREA, TILE FLOORS AND EAT-IN COUNTER SPACE. LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS, CARPET AND CERAMIC FLOORING. CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS. MASTER BATH FEATURES SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. TWO SINKS. SCREENED IN LANAI PRIVATE YARD. GREAT LOCATION, GREAT SCHOOLS, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS ENTERTAINMENT. Y.M.C.A. PLEASE NO PETS. NO PETS.***At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.***



(RLNE3394088)