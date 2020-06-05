All apartments in Beverly Beach
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:28 PM

2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd

2450 North Oceanshore Boulevard · (386) 439-3159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2450 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL 32136

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208B · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Amazing oceanfront living with views of both the Ocean and the Intracoastal. Why choose a sunrise or sunset when you can have both?! This luxury 3/3 is direct oceanfront with access to the Intracoastal, custom cabinetry throughout, granite counters, built-in oven/microwave, stainless steel appliances, wet bar with wine chiller, crown molding, master suite with ocean views. Large open tiled lanai, community heated pool and spa. Please call agent for price and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd have any available units?
2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd have?
Some of 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Beach.
Does 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd offer parking?
No, 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd has a pool.
Does 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
