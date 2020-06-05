2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub

VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Amazing oceanfront living with views of both the Ocean and the Intracoastal. Why choose a sunrise or sunset when you can have both?! This luxury 3/3 is direct oceanfront with access to the Intracoastal, custom cabinetry throughout, granite counters, built-in oven/microwave, stainless steel appliances, wet bar with wine chiller, crown molding, master suite with ocean views. Large open tiled lanai, community heated pool and spa. Please call agent for price and availability.