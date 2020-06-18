2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath off Blue Angel Hwy. and Muldoon Rd. This property has over 1,000 sq.ft. of living space. The open floor plan features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace and large picture window with a view of a spring pond with ducks and turtles. Beautiful white cabinets in the kitchen with nice appliances. Inside washer and dryer hookups. The third bedroom is perfect for an office or workout room for there is a partial wall. The bathroom has tiled floors, built in storage and a tub/shower combo. This home is pet friendly with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee. The property is currently occupied and will be ready July 14, 2020!