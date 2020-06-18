All apartments in Bellview
2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:50 PM

2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR

2855 Hidden Springs Cir · (850) 473-3983
Location

2855 Hidden Springs Cir, Bellview, FL 32526
Hidden Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath off Blue Angel Hwy. and Muldoon Rd. This property has over 1,000 sq.ft. of living space. The open floor plan features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace and large picture window with a view of a spring pond with ducks and turtles. Beautiful white cabinets in the kitchen with nice appliances. Inside washer and dryer hookups. The third bedroom is perfect for an office or workout room for there is a partial wall. The bathroom has tiled floors, built in storage and a tub/shower combo. This home is pet friendly with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee. The property is currently occupied and will be ready July 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR have any available units?
2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR have?
Some of 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR is pet friendly.
Does 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR offer parking?
No, 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR does not offer parking.
Does 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR have a pool?
No, 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR does not have a pool.
Does 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR have accessible units?
No, 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
