Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Belleair Shore, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleair Shore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1520 GULF BLVD
1520 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1255 sqft
Enjoy BEACHFRONT living at its best! Steps away from the sandy beaches of Clearwater. This 2 bedroom unit is located in the much sought after Ultimar 1. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, & breakfast bar.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair Shore

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE
2109 Bayshore Drive, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2062 sqft
A must see this beautiful home in Belleair Beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 3 bath home has the perfect location near one of the best stretches of beaches in Florida! Bike or walk to the beaches in minutes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3001 GULF BOULEVARD
3001 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1667 sqft
VERY RARE 3/2 Belleair Beach single family home for rent LOCATED 20 steps across the street to Beautiful Beaches and Gorgeous Sunsets! Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with terrazzo flooring & 2 car attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
940 SPRUCE DRIVE
940 Spruce Drive, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1445 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! What a spectacular place to live.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2618 GULF BOULEVARD
2618 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1280 sqft
Available for a month or longer: currently available May '20, June '20, Oct '20, Nov '20 ..... 30 day minimum rental policy with 6 guests maximum overnight, NO PETS or SMOKING ..... GLORIOUS GULF BEACH VIEWS...

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1764 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2314 1ST STREET
2314 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD
1209 Bay Pine Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
AVAIL. 2021 SEASON. What a great Indian Rocks Beach 4 BR beach cottage that will accept any size pet. Walk or bike up 14th Ave. to the beach and to all the local restaurants and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Shore
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
11 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
13 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$780
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
61 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
720 sqft
Lindru Gardens is located just minutes away from Clearwater Beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community features one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1309 Lakeview Rd. 1300
1309 Lakeview Road, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1300 Available 09/05/20 Evergreen unit - Property Id: 316887 Location, Location, Location!! Are you looking for quiet and quaint living in beautiful Clearwater, Florida? Do you need a garage for your toys? You just found what you've been

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407
1230 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1111 sqft
Call George Fly at (727) 258-1889 about this Direct gulf front Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with private ocean front balcony squarely facing the Gulf of Mexico. Coastal/nautical decor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belleair Shore, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleair Shore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

