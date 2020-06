Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Bay West Condominium is a great location which is in the heart of Belleair Bluffs. This 1/1 is Beautifully furnished and you can walk to shopping, restaurants and the intercoastal waterway. Your approximately one mile from the sandy beaches. This unit is furnished only and can be leased for a 7 month minimum or more. Everything is here for you so you can move in...