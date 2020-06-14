/
1 bedroom apartments
89 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleair Beach, FL
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2944 W BAY DRIVE
2944 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
690 sqft
Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from beautiful sand beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1451 GULF BOULEVARD
1451 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
760 sqft
Available 1 jULY 2019. Out of season $2600/mo (90 days minimum). Absolutely stunning 1bed / 1 1/2 bath corner unit. Small dog (only) allowed NOT available Jan - Mar 2020
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1301 GULF BOULEVARD
1301 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
760 sqft
Available Oct 1, 2020. $2500 (winter season); $1800 off season. Brand new completely renovated furnished with washer & dryer 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo at Bayside Gardens. All new furnishings and that is very tastefully decorated.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mill Pond
4 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$812
640 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Last updated September 20 at 10:54am
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
Prospect Towers is a Senior Community located in the beautiful City of Clearwater Florida. Our All-Inclusive apartments include water, sewer, trash, pest control, free internet and basic cable, this is another way to save money.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10629 101st St N N
10629 101st Street, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Unit N Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex on Lake Seminole - Property Id: 292923 Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Quiet Location on Lake Seminole & Features: *Rent includes Water/Trash/Sewer & Lawn Maintenance *Refrigerator &
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1630 Jefferson Ave # 3
1630 North Jefferson Avenue, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
Tara Gardens is a wonderful place for you. Comfortably located in Largo's 33770 area, our community gives you a variety of nearby highlights to indulge in. We showcase 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Liv at Jasper
55 Jasper Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Pet Friendly,w/d Facilities, High speed internet, Picnic area,Pet friendly, Pool, Storage area Find your new home at 55 Jasper in Largo, FL. The 55 Jasper St. E location in the 33770 neighborhood of Largo is perfectly situated for work or play.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
603 6th Street NE #A
603 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
696 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED: ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER AND TRASH! 1BD / 1BA Apartment in Largo, FL! Completely tiled throughout the main living areas with carpet in bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
200 N BETTY LANE
200 North Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
875 sqft
Spacious and affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Clearwater. This 1st floor unit has a lovely view of the Clearwater Country Club Golf Course and a short drive to watch the sunsets on the beach.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
675 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1111 sqft
Continental Towers available June 1, 2020 - Gorgeous, panoramic views from the 10th floor of this spacious 1 BR / 1.5 BA furnished condo. Private / secured entry to the building. Reserved covered parking spot.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Island Estate
1 Unit Available
255 DOLPHIN POINT
255 Dolphin Point, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
*AVAILABLE JULY*NEW TO THE MARKET!*3 MONTH MIN*WATERFRONT POOL w/SUNSET and Sightings of Dolphins Daily*UPDATED TURN-KEY* 1BDRM/1BA EASY ACCESS 2nd floor(take elevator or walk) LARGE FULLY FURNISHED UNIT includes-water, trash,cable,internet *LIVE IN
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1257 DREW STREET
1257 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
640 sqft
Beautiful, clean, nice one bedroom, one bath condo, very spacious living/dining room, screened balcony. Unfurnished. Located minutes from downtown Clearwater, Clearwater Beach, close to Hwy 275 and US 19.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
612 6TH STREET NE #Down
612 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
Adorable ground floor unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus den or use as 2nd bedroom. New Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite and newer appliances. Updated bathroom with new walk in shower, new paint, new grey wash wood laminate floors.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
11945 143RD STREET
11945 143rd Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Furnished 2nd floor end unit at Lakeview of Largo 55+ community - one bedroom, one bath, 750 Sq Ft plus assigned, covered parking space. Cozy balcony with nice view, vinyl window for enclosing during the cooler months, enlarging your living space.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
401 1ST AVENUE NE
401 1st Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath available now. Tucked back away from the road! This apartment has a covered porch, all tile, open concept living room / dining room and kitchen. Right around the corner from Largo Central Park. This apartment wont last long!
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S
1233 1/2 Sedeeva Cir S, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
509 sqft
Adorable Fully remodeled 1 bedroom + 1 bath + kitchen + laundry house. New windows, window blinds, flooring, bathroom, kitchen + appliances. Laundry house washer/dryer included.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
809 TURNER STREET
809 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
514 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 Bedroom/1 Bath!!! This apartment has been completely remodeled. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, new counters and cabinets, new flooring throughout, bathroom has been completely redone with a new shower, sink and toilet.
