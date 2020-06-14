Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

30 Apartments for rent in Beacon Square, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beacon Square renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon Square

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4715 JASPER DRIVE
4715 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Live the Florida lifestyle in this low maintenance second floor condo which boasts newer wood plank tile floors & newer carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout & both bathrooms have been remodeled.
Results within 5 miles of Beacon Square
Verified

Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified

Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.

Last updated June 13
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4516 SEAGULL DRIVE
4516 Seagull Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bath corner penthouse in Seaview Place. Enjoy the views from the 3 balconies in this corner unit on the top floor.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
300 S FLORIDA AVENUE
300 South Florida Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
This unique waterfront community is located on the Gulf of Mexico and is only a short walk to Sunset Beach, close to Fred Howard Park, and historic downtown Tarpon Springs with its sponge docks, great dining, and shopping! This top floor unit
Results within 10 miles of Beacon Square
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
55 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified

Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

Last updated June 14
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified

Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$924
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1092 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
Verified

Last updated June 12
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Verified

Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1470 Long Spur
1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
669 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD
2690 Coral Landings Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful Well-Maintained Community in the heart of Palm Harbor. Don't miss this sparkling clean 1 bed, 1 bath unit located on the 3rd floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Beacon Square, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beacon Square renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

