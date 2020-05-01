All apartments in Beacon Square
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3436 Devonshire Dr

3436 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Devonshire Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath Home- Bonus Family Room! - Fresh Paint Inside and Out!
NEW Fans Throughout
NEW Blinds Throughout
NEW Toilet
No Carpet- Tile throughout
Updated Kitchen with Ample Cabinet Space and a Pantry
Large Bonus Family Room
One Car Garage- Widen Driveway for extra parking
Pet Friendly- Breed Restrictions Apply

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5649055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Devonshire Dr have any available units?
3436 Devonshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
Is 3436 Devonshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Devonshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Devonshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3436 Devonshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 3436 Devonshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3436 Devonshire Dr offers parking.
Does 3436 Devonshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Devonshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Devonshire Dr have a pool?
No, 3436 Devonshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Devonshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 3436 Devonshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Devonshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 Devonshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3436 Devonshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3436 Devonshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

