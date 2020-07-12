/
apartments with pool
69 Apartments for rent in Bayonet Point, FL with pool
Beacon Woods Village
12303 PARTRIDGE HILL ROW
12303 Partridge Hill Row, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1519 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage is located in the Beacon Woods Community. You can enjoy the Community Clubhouse, pool, outdoor grills, stage programs, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts, racquetball and shuffleboard.
Griffin Park
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
Village Woods
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
Palm Terrace Gardens
11205 Snyder Ave.
11205 Snyder Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1630 sqft
Large 3/2/1 with a privacy fence and pool!!! - This home ia a 3/2/1 with a pool & a privacy fence! * 1630 SQUARE FEET* Updated kitchen NEWER cabinents NEWER countertops wood floors in living areas Updated bathrooms NEWER light fixtures One car
The Lakes
8235 Penwood Drive
8235 Penwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1512 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Golden Acres
9421 Sunshine Boulevard
9421 Sunshine Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1708 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Brandywine Condo
7109 KIRSCH COURT
7109 Kirsch Court, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This is a very spacious, nice Condo in the Brandywine complex. Large rooms, big kitchen and good location. The HOA management is in the process of repainting the exterior and making improvements. The HOA fee is included in the rent.
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Forest Green Family Community
14016 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Forest Green Family Community
14002 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$980
GREAT LOCATION NEAR GOOD SCHOOLS (3.
11944 PALM BAY COURT
11944 Palm Bay Court, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1918 sqft
This is totally redone and upgraded house with new flooring, new appliances, all interior repainted, new a/c, new ceiling fans, new screened lanai, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage move in ready. On conservation with pond view. End of street.
Forest Green Family Community
11408 Trout Way, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Forest Green Family Community
14035 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$940
Spacious mobile homes for rent in Pasco County! Check out our amazing amenities: -washer and dryer hookups -pool -playground -basketball court -on site maintenance get moved in tonight (RLNE1254612)
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
Forest Green Family Community
14011 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
The Oaks at River Ridge
8010 Hathaway Drive
8010 Hathaway Drive, River Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1276 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
8634 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8634 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
GREAT AREA!! Luxury Townhome for lease that you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Looking to lease for a yr or 2?This Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE
5658 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. Only applicants for limited time are eligible for 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ) and no application fee. Pool Opening 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
Forest Green Family Community
14029 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
