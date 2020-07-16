All apartments in Bay County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

4207 Florence Tolsma Way

4207 Florence Tolsma Way · (877) 574-4685
Location

4207 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL 32404
Bylsma Manor Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4207 Florence Tolsma Way · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2433 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4207 Florence Tolsma Way - Beautiful brick home located in Bylsma Manor Estates in North Panama City just past the 23rd St / Hwy 231 corridor. This home features a fantastic floor plan including a formal dining room, breakfast nook, large laundry room with wash basin, double car garage with work station/storage, fire place, lovely Florida room, fenced yard, nice brick paver patio for grilling and gathering. The master bedroom features a separate sitting area, walk in closet, tray ceilings, and large oversized walk in shower.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4776251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

