Amenities
4207 Florence Tolsma Way - Beautiful brick home located in Bylsma Manor Estates in North Panama City just past the 23rd St / Hwy 231 corridor. This home features a fantastic floor plan including a formal dining room, breakfast nook, large laundry room with wash basin, double car garage with work station/storage, fire place, lovely Florida room, fenced yard, nice brick paver patio for grilling and gathering. The master bedroom features a separate sitting area, walk in closet, tray ceilings, and large oversized walk in shower.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4776251)