Apartment List
/
FL
/
bartow
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Bartow, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bartow renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Millers Manor
395 W. Ethelene St.
395 West Ethelene Street, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1025 sqft
395 W. Ethelene St. Available 08/10/20 3/2 in N. Bartow - This immaculate 3 bedroom home is conveniently located near Hwy 60, Lakeland & the Polk Parkway. The home features a formal living room and family room along with a inside utility room.
Results within 1 mile of Bartow

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3875 Horizon Hill Dr.
3875 Horizon Hill Drive, Highland City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,505
1748 sqft
4/2 Available 5/1 - 4 bedroom 2 bath, formal dining and living room, Split plan, wood laminate floors, open kitchen with breakfast bar and nook, inside laundry room, spacious master bedroom and bath that boasts step in shower and soaking tub, 2 car
Results within 5 miles of Bartow
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$946
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Results within 10 miles of Bartow
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated December 10 at 09:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Paul A Diggs
413 W 9TH STREET
413 West 9th Street, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
This 2/1 brick home features the latest upgrades and fixtures throughout from modern tile flooring to granite countertops, fenced in yard with gate, this house is a must-see gem, Style you can afford, Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances,

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Camphor
518 W. Maxwell St.
518 West Maxwell Street, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1244 sqft
518 W. Maxwell St. Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom home in Central Lakeland - Beautiful South Lakeland home located on a tree lined street. This home has a living room dining room combo. Family room , two large bedrooms with extra closet space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
842 AVENUE F NE
842 Avenue F Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
412 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Light and airy 1 bed 1 bath unit available for rent. Large living room/dinning, large bedroom with 2 closets, small kitchen w pantry, and full bath. Water, sewer, cable, trash removal and outside maintenance included in rental price.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bartow, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bartow renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bartow 2 BedroomsBartow 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBartow Apartments with BalconiesBartow Apartments with Garages
Bartow Apartments with GymsBartow Apartments with ParkingBartow Apartments with Pools
Bartow Apartments with Washer-DryersBartow Dog Friendly ApartmentsBartow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLOdessa, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLThe Meadows, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Ringling College of Art and DesignRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus