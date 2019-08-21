All apartments in Balm
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

14809 Crescent Rock Drive

14809 Crescent Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14809 Crescent Rock Drive, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Available Now! - This beautiful new two-story 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family. The downstairs features an open floor plan, and the kitchen has a center island and overlooks a large dining room and family room. A flex room provides extra space for an office, library or even more storage. The second floor has four bedrooms, including a large master suite with roomy walk-in closet and his and her sinks. Enjoy kicking back in the loft, perfect for family game nights or relaxing with your favorite novels. The upstairs laundry room is centrally located between all bedrooms, making it possible to do multiple loads of laundry with ease. Don't miss out on the fantastic community amenities to include a pool, fitness center, and a play area for kids.

Call or text 813-382-2266 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4894622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14809 Crescent Rock Drive have any available units?
14809 Crescent Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 14809 Crescent Rock Drive have?
Some of 14809 Crescent Rock Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14809 Crescent Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14809 Crescent Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14809 Crescent Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14809 Crescent Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14809 Crescent Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 14809 Crescent Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14809 Crescent Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14809 Crescent Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14809 Crescent Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14809 Crescent Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 14809 Crescent Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 14809 Crescent Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14809 Crescent Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14809 Crescent Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14809 Crescent Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14809 Crescent Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
