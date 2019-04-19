14526 DUNROBIN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Move in Ready- Former Model Home! EVERYTHING you need: All appliances (including Washer and Dryer)! Check out this beautiful like new home in Ayersworth that is available for rent. This home features a great kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space that is open to the living room. Enjoy a split floor plan, covered patio, and large yard! The Ayersworth community has a resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, covered picnic areas, basketball courts, and a playground. Location is ideal! Close to I-75, shops and restaurants! This home has never been lived in! Call today for a showing!