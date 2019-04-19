All apartments in Balm
14526 DUNROBIN DRIVE
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

14526 DUNROBIN DRIVE

14526 Dunrobin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14526 Dunrobin Drive, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move in Ready- Former Model Home! EVERYTHING you need: All appliances (including Washer and Dryer)! Check out this beautiful like new home in Ayersworth that is available for rent. This home features a great kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space that is open to the living room. Enjoy a split floor plan, covered patio, and large yard! The Ayersworth community has a resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, covered picnic areas, basketball courts, and a playground. Location is ideal! Close to I-75, shops and restaurants! This home has never been lived in! Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

