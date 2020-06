Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow check out this upgraded Adams home! This freshly painted almost new home has beautiful Faux Granite counters, dark wood cabinets with crown molding, updated appliances and beautiful all tile floors. It's almost as if you are moving into a brand new home. This home has never been a rental and you can tell by the condition the Owners have great pride in Ownership. You have a beautiful large back yard partially fenced with a large covered patio. Hurry up before its gone!