Balm, FL
10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE

10652 Standing Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10652 Standing Stone Drive, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2016, with a beautiful pond view!. This home has been upgraded throughout! Tile floors in the living area newer appliances, all of which are in "like new condition." Laundry room includes washer and dryer for your convenience. This house has so much to offer inside and out with a light and bright open floor plan! Enjoy the community amenities as well as your own backyard! Great location! Close to Big Bend Rd, US Hwy 301. Near shopping, restaurants and newer hospital. Easy access to I-75. Must see! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in along with any rent and deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE have any available units?
10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE have?
Some of 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balm.
Does 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
