10652 STANDING STONE DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

4 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2016, with a beautiful pond view!. This home has been upgraded throughout! Tile floors in the living area newer appliances, all of which are in "like new condition." Laundry room includes washer and dryer for your convenience. This house has so much to offer inside and out with a light and bright open floor plan! Enjoy the community amenities as well as your own backyard! Great location! Close to Big Bend Rd, US Hwy 301. Near shopping, restaurants and newer hospital. Easy access to I-75. Must see! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in along with any rent and deposits.