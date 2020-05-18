10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

In line for brand NEW elementary school, Belmont and brand new High school, Sumner for the 20-21 school year! 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home with a fully fenced back yard with a water/conservation view. This Lennar HARTFORD Model is set up for easy living with a split floor plan for the bedrooms. An open concept for the main living areas. The kitchen has a grand bar that is open to both the living room and the dinning area. It makes for easy entertaining. The large pantry provides plenty of space for appliance storage and groceries. The Master bedroom is 12 x 17 with a walk in shower and dual sinks. 2" blinds through out the home for greater privacy. 600 credit score and 3xs the rent in after tax income required by landlord to rent this property.