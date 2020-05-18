All apartments in Balm
10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE
10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE

10637 Standing Stone Drive · No Longer Available
10637 Standing Stone Drive, Balm, FL 33598

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
parking
garage
In line for brand NEW elementary school, Belmont and brand new High school, Sumner for the 20-21 school year! 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home with a fully fenced back yard with a water/conservation view. This Lennar HARTFORD Model is set up for easy living with a split floor plan for the bedrooms. An open concept for the main living areas. The kitchen has a grand bar that is open to both the living room and the dinning area. It makes for easy entertaining. The large pantry provides plenty of space for appliance storage and groceries. The Master bedroom is 12 x 17 with a walk in shower and dual sinks. 2" blinds through out the home for greater privacy. 600 credit score and 3xs the rent in after tax income required by landlord to rent this property.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE have any available units?
10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE have?
Some of 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balm.
Does 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10637 STANDING STONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

