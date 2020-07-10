/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:37 PM
248 Apartments for rent in Atlantis, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantis Golf Club
434 French Royale Circle
434 French Royal Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1607 sqft
Available immediately. Spacious and private waterfront villa in the City of Atlantis.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantis Golf Club
145 Atlantis Boulevard
145 Atlantis Boulevard, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1416 sqft
Pristine, light and bright rental in the City of Atlantis. 2 bedrooms/2 baths with gorgeous view of community pool and Lost City Golf Course. Includes washer/dryer, one covered parking space, and private screened balcony. Available immediately.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantis Golf Club
419 Pine Tree Court
419 Pine Tree Court, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic furnished rental in the exclusive City of Atlantis available for annual or seasonal rental. Fully renovated 1st floor unit. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Private screened patio to enjoy the breeze and sunshine.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantis Golf Club
250 John F Kennedy Drive
250 John F Kennedy Drive, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1711 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom condo located on the golf course in Atlantis, FL. This ground floor corner unit has amazing views of the lake and golf course. Close to I-95, shopping, fine dining and JFK hospital.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantis Golf Club
116 Palm Circle
116 Palm Circle, Atlantis, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2230 sqft
TRULY BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME IN GOLF COMMUNITY, MEMBERSHIP NOT REQUIRED.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantis Golf Club
423 Pine Tree Court
423 Pine Tree Court, Atlantis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Come take a look at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Tudor style apartment. Floor plans offers wide open living room with tons of window light from 2 separate slider window balcony's. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantis
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nautica Isles
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2674 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4355 Royal Banyan Way
4355 Royal Banyan Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1014 sqft
Fresh paint throughout. Kitchen renovated with all new appliances. Washer and Dryer closet off Kitchen. New bathroom vanity, tub and tile in shower. All new ceiling fans. Small patio off kitchen sliding doors. Nice for grilling out.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4567 Gulfstream Road
4567 Gulfstream Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1005 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4567 Gulfstream Road in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2386 Shimmery Lane
2386 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1164 sqft
Available 07/20/20 2/2 LUXURY TOWN HOME, FAST APPROVAL - Property Id: 37017 Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Luxury Townhome. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4560 Suburban Pines Drive
4560 Suburban Pines Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1572 sqft
Beautiful townhome just steps away from the community pool! This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath also has a study downstairs that could be used as another room! The paint and estetic touches make this house a home. Even better..
1 of 22
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
4715 Holly Lake Drive
4715 Holly Lake Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1646 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantis
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
16 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
39 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
30 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
23 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1083 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
11 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLHutchinson Island South, FLPinewood, FL