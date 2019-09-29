All apartments in Asbury Lake
Find more places like 1913 Firefly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asbury Lake, FL
/
1913 Firefly Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 1:26 AM

1913 Firefly Drive

1913 Firefly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Asbury Lake
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1913 Firefly Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Firefly Drive have any available units?
1913 Firefly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
Is 1913 Firefly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Firefly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Firefly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Firefly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Firefly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Firefly Drive offers parking.
Does 1913 Firefly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Firefly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Firefly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1913 Firefly Drive has a pool.
Does 1913 Firefly Drive have accessible units?
No, 1913 Firefly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Firefly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Firefly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Firefly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 Firefly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Asbury Lake 3 BedroomsAsbury Lake Apartments with Garage
Asbury Lake Apartments with PoolAsbury Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Asbury Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida