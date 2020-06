Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking extra storage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Built in 2019, this unique house lies nestled in a wooded lot in historic “The Hill” of Apalachicola. The house was designed to save as much greenery as possible. Overly large windows afford a great view of both surrounding nature & an evocative original shotgun style homestead. Sleeping arrangements include two bedrooms with queen beds plus additional sleeper sofas. Special platform beds from Canada provide an amazing amount of extra storage with cubby holes and baskets all around the perimeters. Bali shades provide privacy with a view. The dining table with available leaves has room for both an intimate & a larger setting. The spacious kitchen is fully equipped. Includes a screen back porch and open front porch. This open floor plan house comes fully furnished. Application process. Available August 1, 2020.