3903 SW 89th Drive

Furnished Home in Stratford Ridge - Haile Plantation - A sparkling pool greets you as you enter the fully enclosed courtyard in this stunning, Mediterranean home in Haile Plantation. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Wonderful entertaining area with custom pool table and wet bar. Enormous master bath with six-foot whirlpool bath and spacious walk in shower. Separate guest house with full bath, wet bar and under-counter refrigerator.

Professional landscaping and pool service included.

Must see to appreciate, too many amenities to list.

Pets considered with non-refundable fee (limit 2).

Lease term negotiable.



Owner will manage the property. Union Properties will assist with the procurement of tenant only.



