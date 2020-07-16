All apartments in Alachua County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

3903 SW 89th Drive

3903 Southwest 89th Drive · (352) 373-7578 ext. 713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3903 Southwest 89th Drive, Alachua County, FL 32608

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3903 SW 89th Drive · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3537 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
pool table
Furnished Home in Stratford Ridge - Haile Plantation - A sparkling pool greets you as you enter the fully enclosed courtyard in this stunning, Mediterranean home in Haile Plantation. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Wonderful entertaining area with custom pool table and wet bar. Enormous master bath with six-foot whirlpool bath and spacious walk in shower. Separate guest house with full bath, wet bar and under-counter refrigerator.
Professional landscaping and pool service included.
Must see to appreciate, too many amenities to list.
Pets considered with non-refundable fee (limit 2).
Lease term negotiable.

Owner will manage the property. Union Properties will assist with the procurement of tenant only.

Contact Rhonda Derus to schedule a tour!
Rhonda@rentgainesville.com
(352) 665-8738

(RLNE3366496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 SW 89th Drive have any available units?
3903 SW 89th Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3903 SW 89th Drive have?
Some of 3903 SW 89th Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 SW 89th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3903 SW 89th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 SW 89th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3903 SW 89th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3903 SW 89th Drive offer parking?
No, 3903 SW 89th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3903 SW 89th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 SW 89th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 SW 89th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3903 SW 89th Drive has a pool.
Does 3903 SW 89th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3903 SW 89th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 SW 89th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3903 SW 89th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3903 SW 89th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3903 SW 89th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
