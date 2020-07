Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse concierge courtyard on-site laundry parking bike storage hot tub internet access key fob access lobby

Feel right at home at the Top of the Hill Apartments. Enjoy natural surroundings and beautiful landscapes with great balcony views. Top of the Hill is located only minutes from I-95 with easy access to downtown Wilmington as well as Center City Philadelphia. Choose from one, two or three-bedroom apartments and get access to a line-up of great amenities including tennis courts, swimming pool, fitness center and more. We're now doing virtual tours. Contact us to arrange a tour experience that works best for you.