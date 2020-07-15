Sign Up
All apartments in Wilmington
Home
/
Wilmington, DE
/
514 Barrett Street - 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
514 Barrett Street - 1
514 Barrett St
·
(302) 994-9600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
514 Barrett St, Wilmington, DE 19802
Harlan
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,300
3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1550 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hot water heating and a fireplace.
Has basement garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have any available units?
514 Barrett Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 514 Barrett Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
514 Barrett Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Barrett Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wilmington
.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 514 Barrett Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
