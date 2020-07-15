All apartments in Wilmington
514 Barrett Street - 1.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

514 Barrett Street - 1

514 Barrett St · (302) 994-9600
Location

514 Barrett St, Wilmington, DE 19802
Harlan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hot water heating and a fireplace.
Has basement garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have any available units?
514 Barrett Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 514 Barrett Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
514 Barrett Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Barrett Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 514 Barrett Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Barrett Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Barrett Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

