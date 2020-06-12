/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilmington, DE
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
17 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1266 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Edgemoor
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Brandywine
1 Unit Available
1210 N West St
1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
402 W 20th St
402 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
Available 08/16/20 "Well cared for city home" - Property Id: 296221 Well cared city home located on quiet street within blocks from the Wilmington/ Christiana hospital.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
1713 W 4th St 2nd
1713 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$850
Three bedroom apartment - Property Id: 254857 This beautiful apartment has three bedrooms one living room one bath one kitchen . One step away bus stop, Laundromat, 7-Eleven . restaurant . St.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
430 W 29th St
430 West 29th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House in Wilmington, DE - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wilmington, DE. Living room is spacious, and opens into dining room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, and comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Browntown
1 Unit Available
207 Stroud st
207 Stroud Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$925
1 sqft
Newly Renovated!!! ��br Text (302)332-6645 for info ��iP
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Hedgeville
1 Unit Available
609 Maryland Avenue
609 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
This property is only available for self-showings. If you inquire with interest to the property, you will be emailed a link from Rently with instruction on how to see the property on your own. . This newly refreshed 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
West Center City
1 Unit Available
806 West 5th Street - 2
806 West 5th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$700
450 sqft
Carpet throughout, 2 large and 1 small bedroom, lots of windows for natural light, walk-in closet in master bedroom, back access to fenced in yard. Separate heating systems in each unit.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Highlands
1 Unit Available
18 WOOD ROAD
18 Wood Road, Wilmington, DE
Fabulous Cape in exclusive Rockford Park neighborhood, near Art Museum. Serene wooded setting with naturalized landscaping. This home features first floor master bedroom suite, four seasons room. Embossed copper ceilings in kitchen and family room.
1 of 24
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Hedgeville
1 Unit Available
1006 ELM STREET
1006 Elm Street, Wilmington, DE
Cute 3-4 bedroom City of Wilmington row-home with lots of historic charm, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors on first level, central air, fenced yard, washer/dryer on site, close to Riverfront attractions and entertainment, convenient to I95 and
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
602 Concord Ave 2
602 Concord Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
602 Concord Ave - Property Id: 252913 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252913 Property Id 252913 (RLNE5675313)
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
161 Christina Landing Drive
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
161 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801 - Luxury town home with spectacular views of the Wilmington Waterfront.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
1916 W 7TH ST
1916 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Welcome to Little Italy. Spacious, three bedroom, semi-detached home with recent updates throughout. Open floor plan with beautiful refinished, original pine floors.
1 of 8
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
419 E 9TH STREET
419 East 9th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom unit on 9th St, very close to Riverfront shopping, entertainment and transportation, contact our office for showing schedule or visit us on line for additional information. Section 8 welcome
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
1512 N Van Buren
1512 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1575 sqft
Wilmington, DE - Rent-To-Own 3BR 2 Full Bath Home SORRY, NO STRAIGHT RENT - This home is available for Rent-To-Own only.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgemoor
1 Unit Available
1 Paynter Drive
1 Paynter Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
3BR/1BA End Unit Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens- Only $1000.00! - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint and new washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm summer evening.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pennrose
1 Unit Available
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westover Hills
1 Unit Available
16 WESTOVER CIR
16 Westover Circle, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Rarely available ranch home for rent in Westover Hills. Enjoy updated one-story living in one of Wilmington's most desirable communities. Enter the foyer to a nice open floor plan, fresh paint and refinished floors that flow through the entire home.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Edgemoor
1 Unit Available
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
917 S. Grant Ave
917 South Grant Avenue, Elsmere, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
917 S.Grant Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805 - 3BR, 1BA townhome in Elsmere. Fresh paint, new flooring, many updates throughout. Fully renovated!!! Trash removal included. Only $1245!!!! Section 8 vouchers accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.
