1916 W 7TH ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to Little Italy. Spacious, three bedroom, semi-detached home with recent updates throughout. Open floor plan with beautiful refinished, original pine floors. A large kitchen features new ceramic tile flooring, new cabinets, new laminate counter tops and newer appliances. New full bath with travertine tile and all new fixtures. Three spacious bedrooms with wall to wall neutral carpet and ceiling fans. Fresh, modern paint throughout the home. Rear deck off of the kitchen makes for a great outdoor living space. Second story balcony off of the back bedroom. Updated gas heater, basement laundry with washer and dryer. Convenient city location close to restaurants and shopping. Available Now.