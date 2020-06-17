All apartments in Wilmington
1916 W 7TH ST
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:24 AM

1916 W 7TH ST

1916 West 7th Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

1916 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to Little Italy. Spacious, three bedroom, semi-detached home with recent updates throughout. Open floor plan with beautiful refinished, original pine floors. A large kitchen features new ceramic tile flooring, new cabinets, new laminate counter tops and newer appliances. New full bath with travertine tile and all new fixtures. Three spacious bedrooms with wall to wall neutral carpet and ceiling fans. Fresh, modern paint throughout the home. Rear deck off of the kitchen makes for a great outdoor living space. Second story balcony off of the back bedroom. Updated gas heater, basement laundry with washer and dryer. Convenient city location close to restaurants and shopping. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 W 7TH ST have any available units?
1916 W 7TH ST has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1916 W 7TH ST have?
Some of 1916 W 7TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 W 7TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1916 W 7TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 W 7TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1916 W 7TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1916 W 7TH ST offer parking?
No, 1916 W 7TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1916 W 7TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 W 7TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 W 7TH ST have a pool?
No, 1916 W 7TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1916 W 7TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1916 W 7TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 W 7TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 W 7TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 W 7TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 W 7TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
