Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very spacious, two bedroom and two full bath condo available in the heart of Trolley Square. Enter to find in unit laundry and a large living space with high ceilings. Off of the living space is an updated kitchen and balcony area for outdoor entertainment. Down the hall are two well sized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and two private bathrooms. Up the stairs you'll find a loft that offers additional space and could make a great office or second living area. Schedule your appointment today!