Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

105 Christina Landing #1004

105 Christina Landing Dr · (302) 478-5555 ext. 111
Location

105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE 19801

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 Christina Landing #1004 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 11th Floor Condo in Christina Landing River Tower - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views. Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with updated kitchen, granite counter-tops, pool, fitness and 24 hour concierge service are among some of the amenities you will enjoy. There is nearby dining and entertainment within walking distance.

SPECIAL REMARKS: 1) No pets permitted 2) No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for utilities 4)Water and Sewer, City trash/recycling, Hot Water and one (1) assigned parking space included 6) Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwoods 7)Use of Gym/Pool included 8)Proof of renters' insurance required at time of possession 9)Tenant to abide by COA rules/regulations 10)Tenant must schedule move in w/association in advance and pay a $250.00 move in deposit

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: The owner requires Tenants to have a Credit Score of 625 or higher, satisfactory Landlord References or Mortgage payment history. Your total household GROSS weekly income must equal the monthly rent. All occupants, ages 18 and older, will require criminal background check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Christina Landing #1004 have any available units?
105 Christina Landing #1004 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Christina Landing #1004 have?
Some of 105 Christina Landing #1004's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Christina Landing #1004 currently offering any rent specials?
105 Christina Landing #1004 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Christina Landing #1004 pet-friendly?
No, 105 Christina Landing #1004 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 105 Christina Landing #1004 offer parking?
Yes, 105 Christina Landing #1004 does offer parking.
Does 105 Christina Landing #1004 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Christina Landing #1004 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Christina Landing #1004 have a pool?
Yes, 105 Christina Landing #1004 has a pool.
Does 105 Christina Landing #1004 have accessible units?
No, 105 Christina Landing #1004 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Christina Landing #1004 have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Christina Landing #1004 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Christina Landing #1004 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Christina Landing #1004 has units with air conditioning.
