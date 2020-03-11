Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool

105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 11th Floor Condo in Christina Landing River Tower - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views. Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with updated kitchen, granite counter-tops, pool, fitness and 24 hour concierge service are among some of the amenities you will enjoy. There is nearby dining and entertainment within walking distance.



SPECIAL REMARKS: 1) No pets permitted 2) No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for utilities 4)Water and Sewer, City trash/recycling, Hot Water and one (1) assigned parking space included 6) Tenant to use area rugs in high traffic areas of wood floors, floor protectors under furniture resting on hardwoods 7)Use of Gym/Pool included 8)Proof of renters' insurance required at time of possession 9)Tenant to abide by COA rules/regulations 10)Tenant must schedule move in w/association in advance and pay a $250.00 move in deposit



LEASING REQUIREMENTS: The owner requires Tenants to have a Credit Score of 625 or higher, satisfactory Landlord References or Mortgage payment history. Your total household GROSS weekly income must equal the monthly rent. All occupants, ages 18 and older, will require criminal background check.



No Pets Allowed



