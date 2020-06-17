All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like
1000 W 8th St - 1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, DE
/
1000 W 8th St - 1A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1000 W 8th St - 1A

1000 W 8th St · (302) 478-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1000 W 8th St, Wilmington, DE 19805
Cool Spring-Tilton Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1000 W 8th St - 1A · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT - One Bedroom with Den, 1 bath apartment for rent. This is a first floor flat located at the corner of 8th and Jackson Streets, convenient to downtown Wilmington and Trolley Square. Has Central AC and High Ceilings.

REMARKS: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for utilities 4)City trash removal, lawn care and snow removal included 5)Water and sewer included 6)Tenant to abide by deed restrictions 7)Proof of renters insurance required at time of possession

Requirements: Owner is looking for a tenant with a credit score of 625 or higher, satisfactory landlord reference or mortgage payment history, and a total household GROSS weekly income that equals the monthly rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1000 W 8th St - 1A have any available units?
1000 W 8th St - 1A has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 W 8th St - 1A have?
Some of 1000 W 8th St - 1A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W 8th St - 1A currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W 8th St - 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W 8th St - 1A pet-friendly?
No, 1000 W 8th St - 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1000 W 8th St - 1A offer parking?
No, 1000 W 8th St - 1A does not offer parking.
Does 1000 W 8th St - 1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 W 8th St - 1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W 8th St - 1A have a pool?
No, 1000 W 8th St - 1A does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W 8th St - 1A have accessible units?
No, 1000 W 8th St - 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W 8th St - 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W 8th St - 1A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 W 8th St - 1A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 W 8th St - 1A has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Woodview
7 Colony Blvd
Wilmington, DE 19802
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE 19809
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr
Wilmington, DE 19805
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St
Wilmington, DE 19806
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr
Wilmington, DE 19809
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd
Wilmington, DE 19802

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 BedroomsWilmington Apartments under $1,000Wilmington Apartments with ParkingWilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJRoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delaware Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityUniversity of Delaware