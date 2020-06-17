1000 W 8th St - 1A.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils carpet range

1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT - One Bedroom with Den, 1 bath apartment for rent. This is a first floor flat located at the corner of 8th and Jackson Streets, convenient to downtown Wilmington and Trolley Square. Has Central AC and High Ceilings.



REMARKS: 1)No pets permitted 2)No smoking permitted 3)Tenant responsible for utilities 4)City trash removal, lawn care and snow removal included 5)Water and sewer included 6)Tenant to abide by deed restrictions 7)Proof of renters insurance required at time of possession



Requirements: Owner is looking for a tenant with a credit score of 625 or higher, satisfactory landlord reference or mortgage payment history, and a total household GROSS weekly income that equals the monthly rent.



No Pets Allowed



