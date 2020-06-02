All apartments in New Castle County
2251 MELSON RD Unit C31
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2251 MELSON RD Unit C31

2251 Melson Road · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2251 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE 19808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen, and large master suite with jack & jill bathroom. The unit offers stainless steel appliances, a private outdoor space, and large windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. This 2 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product. Current promotion offered: 2 WEEKS OF RENT FREE (credited to second month of rent).

(RLNE5714856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 have any available units?
2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 have?
Some of 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 currently offering any rent specials?
2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 is pet friendly.
Does 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 offer parking?
No, 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 does not offer parking.
Does 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 have a pool?
No, 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 does not have a pool.
Does 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 have accessible units?
No, 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2251 MELSON RD Unit C31 does not have units with air conditioning.
