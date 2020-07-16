All apartments in New Castle County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

2201 MELSON RD Unit H86

2201 Melson Road · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE 19808

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 04/30/21 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and large bedrooms with walk in closets. The unit features large windows that allow for an abundance of natural light. This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2021-04-30. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 have any available units?
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Castle County, DE.
What amenities does 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 have?
Some of 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 currently offering any rent specials?
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 is pet friendly.
Does 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 offer parking?
No, 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 does not offer parking.
Does 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 have a pool?
No, 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 does not have a pool.
Does 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 have accessible units?
No, 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 MELSON RD Unit H86 does not have units with air conditioning.
