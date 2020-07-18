All apartments in New Castle County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1

2140 Grafton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE 19808

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This quaint 2BR/2BA features an open concept layout with large windows throughout. The galley style kitchen features top of the line finishes and plenty of space for entertaining. Each bedroom features a good amount of closet space. This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-06-15. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5907976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 have any available units?
2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Castle County, DE.
What amenities does 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 have?
Some of 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
