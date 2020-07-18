2140 GRAFTON RD Unit 1

Amenities
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This quaint 2BR/2BA features an open concept layout with large windows throughout. The galley style kitchen features top of the line finishes and plenty of space for entertaining. Each bedroom features a good amount of closet space. This 2 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-06-15. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.
