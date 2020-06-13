Apartment List
CT
/
woodbury center
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Woodbury Center, CT with balcony

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road, Woodbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a wooded, natural area. Close to I-84. Near business centers and entertainment. On-site pond, walking trails and deck spaces. Apartments offer wall-to-wall carpeting, kitchens with updated appliances and outdoor space.
1 of 20

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
153 Flanders Road
153 Flanders Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1030 sqft
Charming guest house!!! This adorable and private two bedroom cottage has wood floors, exposed beams and built-ins. Partially furnished - loveseat and coffee table; dining table with 4 chair; 2 twin beds; double bed and dresser; microwave in kitchen.
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Crane Hollow Rd S
165 Crane Hollow Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
RENT TO OWN Our Log Home - Property Id: 271037 Our 3 bed, 2 bathroom Log home in Bethlehem sits on 2.5 secluded acres. Newly remodeled kitchen with gas burners. Newly graveled drive. Screened in back porch for outdoor living. Septic recently pumped.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Heritage Village
620 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Sherman unit in 55 and older community. Spacious, comfortable, convenient. Lot of amenities and activities. Quiet and peaceful life in New England. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Heritage Village Unit E
154 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1044 sqft
154 Heritage Village Unit E Available 07/04/20 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Unit Overlooking 12th Fairway at Heritage Village - 2 Bedroom Condo in Heritage Village's 55+ Active Adult Community! Gorgeous golf view of the 12th fairway, green, and pond! All

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
96 Jericho Road
96 Jericho Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2484 sqft
Good sized home sitting on 3 acres of land. 4 bedrooms with hardwood floors, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 dining rooms nd 2 living rooms...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
36 Farnham Road
36 Farnham Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1217 sqft
Rustic 4 bedroom bungalow in great country location. New propane furnace! Minimum one year lease. Tenant pays utilities, snow removal and any repairs $75 and under.l. Lawn maintenance provided. Some caretaking responsibilities required.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
76 North Street
76 North Street, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
2500 sqft
Available August only. Gorgeous Connecticut Antique "Edson Bradley Estate", beautifully updated, complete with gunite Pool, Apple Orchard, Barn with Guest House in lovely park-like setting.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
20 Bennett Avenue
20 Bennett Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1291 sqft
Well Maintained 2nd Floor Apartment. Laundry Hookup on main Level. One Car Garage. No Pets allowed. All Credit Checks must be done By Listing Office.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
105 Bantam Lake Road
105 Bantam Lake Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3016 sqft
Available August 20th OR AFTER- RENTAL-2 Month Minimum - Bantam Lake 4BR/4B Colonial Rental with use of the dock on the Waterfront Parcel of 100 Linear Feet at CT's largest natural lake in the town of Morris.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Woodbury Center, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Woodbury Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

