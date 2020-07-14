All apartments in Windsor Locks
Montgomery Mill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Montgomery Mill

25 Canal Bank · (860) 846-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Windsor Locks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montgomery Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
yoga
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home. At this new apartment community located in Windsor Locks, CT, you will find one and two bedroom apartments that reflect the rich character of this classic mill building. Huge windows welcome you into living spaces where natural light illuminates the industrial elements that make each apartment so unique. Take in sweeping views of the Connecticut River or the timeless tracks and trails of town. You’ll be surrounded by history while enjoying the modern comforts of stainless-steel appliances, centralized climate control, and an in-suite washer and dryer. If you are ready for a new chapter, be inspired by a new home at Montgomery Mill Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open lot, covered parking $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montgomery Mill have any available units?
Montgomery Mill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windsor Locks, CT.
What amenities does Montgomery Mill have?
Some of Montgomery Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montgomery Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Montgomery Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montgomery Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Montgomery Mill is pet friendly.
Does Montgomery Mill offer parking?
Yes, Montgomery Mill offers parking.
Does Montgomery Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montgomery Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montgomery Mill have a pool?
No, Montgomery Mill does not have a pool.
Does Montgomery Mill have accessible units?
Yes, Montgomery Mill has accessible units.
Does Montgomery Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montgomery Mill has units with dishwashers.
Does Montgomery Mill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Montgomery Mill has units with air conditioning.
