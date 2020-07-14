Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly yoga

As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home. At this new apartment community located in Windsor Locks, CT, you will find one and two bedroom apartments that reflect the rich character of this classic mill building. Huge windows welcome you into living spaces where natural light illuminates the industrial elements that make each apartment so unique. Take in sweeping views of the Connecticut River or the timeless tracks and trails of town. You’ll be surrounded by history while enjoying the modern comforts of stainless-steel appliances, centralized climate control, and an in-suite washer and dryer. If you are ready for a new chapter, be inspired by a new home at Montgomery Mill Apartments.