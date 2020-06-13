Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Willimantic, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7 Park Avenue
7 Park Avenue, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
Beautiful home, hardwood floors, 1st floor laundry, great front porch, rear deck, and a 3-car detached garage. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, full basement. Convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
79 Maple Avenue
79 Maple Avenue, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath home only 6 blocks from ECSU campus and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! Situated on the 1st floor of the home in a safe and friendly neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
330 Valley Street
330 Valley Street, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2594 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath home in an amazing location only 1 block from ECSU campus and Willimantic Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is only $499 per student per bedroom! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
336 Valley Street
336 Valley St, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1350 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath home in an amazing location only 1 block from ECSU campus and Willimantic Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
25 Gem Drive
25 Gem Drive, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1608 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in. This 3 bedroom has 2 full bathrooms 1 on main floor and 2nd floor. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with dishwasher, refrigerator and oven range.
Results within 5 miles of Willimantic

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1011 Main Street
1011 Main Street, South Coventry, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Clean and Pristine- this 3 bedroom rental is move in ready. Private wrap around porch. Central air and oil heat. Private entrance and parking. Close to UConn and Eastern

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 Stafford Road
508 Stafford Rd, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$850
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Duplex Studio Type Apartment with Additional Rooms. Room #1-Kitchen Room #2-Living Room/Bedroom (Open Floor Plan) Room #3-Bathroom with a shower stall. Room #4-Unheated Fully Enclosed Porch Room #5-Walk-In Closet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
22 Woods Lane
22 Woods Lane, South Coventry, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
950 sqft
Bring your rockers to the covered side porch and just exhale! Immaculate, Fresh & Bright Country 3 BR Cape with large, peaceful yard & fire pit-Lots of space in the generous updated Kitchen and LivingRoom with big windows letting the outside in!
Results within 10 miles of Willimantic
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
80 Bicknell Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Lovely 2-bedroom unit in a quiet area near UCONN. Perfect for grad students, families, or couples looking for a quiet spot. ~Laundry on-site ~Cats ok (RLNE5169303)

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
49 West Main Street
49 West Main Street, Baltic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
95 Mansfield Road
95 Mansfield Road, Windham County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3530 sqft
Want a HUGE house with space for many? Enjoy this 4-5 bedroom home (4 large bedrooms, plus a loft with its own bathroom). 4 full bathrooms. Gorgeous chef's kitchen complete with a gas cooktop and double ovens.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
12 Sherwood Street
12 Sherwood St, Storrs, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1025 sqft
LOCATION! Right across from the UConn campus with an abundance of cultural and sport activities and Storrs Downtown with its many restaurants just a short stroll out your door. Walk directly to trails as well.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
188 Lebanon Road
188 Lebanon Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1843 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed Cape set on secluded almost 2 acres. Country kitchen with Sunroom. MasterBed on First floor with full bath. Partially finished Lower level family room w mini kitchen and wet bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Willimantic, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Willimantic renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

